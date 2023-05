Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior staff and editorial writer at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as China bureau chief. He was the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist prize.

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stepped off a plane at Hiroshima airport on Saturday afternoon, his G-7 summit appearance was already a global hot topic.