Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior staff and editorial writer at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as China bureau chief. He was the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist prize.

It's wrong, a fisherman in the small port town of Konpaku, in Japan's northeastern prefecture of Iwate, complained, "I don't understand that Chinese policy."