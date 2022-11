Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior staff and editorial writer at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as China bureau chief. He was the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist prize.

Weeks after securing a third term as the Communist Party's general secretary, Chinese President Xi Jinping has suffered a major blow -- masses of people hitting the streets with blank sheets of A4 paper.