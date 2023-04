Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior staff and editorial writer at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as China bureau chief. He was the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist prize.

As Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California last week, her predecessor, Ma Ying-jeou, was in mainland China.