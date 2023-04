Chinese President Xi Jinping's quest for self-reliance led to policies that attempted to make the country less dependent on the U.S. That may have been more important to the current trend than former U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war. (Source photos by AP and Reuters)

China up close Analysis: Xi, not Trump, started on path to decoupling The leader's desire to be independent of U.S. influence has been consistent for 11 years