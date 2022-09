Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior staff and editorial writer at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as China bureau chief. He was the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist prize.

At a Politburo meeting on Sept. 9 -- the day founding father Mao Zedong died 46 years ago -- the Chinese leadership agreed on revising the Communist Party constitution at the party national congress to begin on Oct. 16.