Analysis: Xi puts economy on war footing with Taiwan in mind

Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior staff and editorial writer at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as China bureau chief. He was the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist prize.

News of China's big three state-owned telecommunications companies forming separate strategic alliances with three private-sector tech giants, Tencent, Alibaba and JD.com, has sent shock waves through a business community now searching for a possible meaning behind the moves.