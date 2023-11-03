Letter from Nikkei Asia's editor: China's panda business

Hello from Singapore. I am in the city-state for Nikkei's annual Asia editorial meeting, where reporters from the region gather to discuss our editorial priorities. Some are attending for the first time, others have been with us for years. Even though we are constantly connected via our screens, face-to-face discussions have a way of fostering an esprit de corps.

Among the topics we discussed, China was a major theme. The East Asian country is not easy to understand, and it is really good to hear exactly what is happening directly from our reporters on the ground. Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at an APEC forum in San Francisco this month. There will be a lot to pay attention to and plenty to cover.

Japan-China relations, meanwhile, have yet to show any sign of improvement. China's ban on Japanese fish imports following the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant remains in place despite repeated requests from the Japanese government. Speaking to Japanese officials recently, they have grown less optimistic about a sit-down between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Xi during APEC. That said, leaders always find ways to interact during international conferences.

Some say China miscalculated in regard to the ban. South Korea didn't go along with China, nor did most Pacific island nations, leaving China with only Russia and North Korea on its side. The Tokyo metropolitan government, meanwhile, is offering what amounts to 30% discounts at sushi restaurants (and fresh fish retailers) in the city, great for sushi lovers like myself. Just use a QR payment method. The U.S. is also pitching in. It is bulk-buying Japanese seafood to supply to its military in the country, according to a Reuters interview with U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel.

If sushi is Japan's soft power, pandas are something similar for China. This week's Big Story is an investigative, visually rich story that looks at the politics of China sending pandas to countries around the world, including Finland, Japan and the U.S. A survey by Nikkei Asia of China's agreements to "loan" pandas to zoos shows these symbols of Chinese culture typically cost $1 million a year per pair. The fuzzy trade has brought China revenue of nearly $300 million since 1994.

Although South Korean President Yoon Sok Yeol had little diplomatic experience before winning office, he has taken the bold decision to move away from China and closer to Japan and the U.S. He has also shown leadership on economic issues, seeking to strengthen business ties with the Middle East, Kim Jaewon observes in a piece from Seoul.

Meanwhile, our Paris correspondent reports that despite the hoopla at the recent Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Europe is looking for alternative routes to Asia.

Finally, I would like to recommend a story about Iran with a different perspective. While most articles about the Middle Eastern country take into account the geopolitical context of the turmoil in Israel, Nikke Asia's reporter in Tehran writes about what it is like being a woman in Iran. Contrary to what we usually read and see, she says that being a woman in Iran is not as bad as it might sound.

Wishing you a wonderful weekend!

Shin Nakayama

Editor-in-chief, Nikkei Asia

