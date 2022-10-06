ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
APEC chief says Russia, U.S., China, Taiwan can work together

Sustainable growth, support for SMEs among areas for cooperation

The exterior of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), a venue in Bangkok that is being renovated to welcome APEC leaders in November.   © AP
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | ASEAN

TOKYO -- The head of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum said that leaders attending next month's summit in Thailand can cooperate on various issues despite participants such as Russia, the U.S., China and Taiwan having seemingly insurmountable differences.

Although discussions will be swayed by divided attitudes toward the Ukraine war, "when we sit around the table, we don't overwhelmingly spend our time discussing geopolitical tensions," Rebecca Fatima Sta. Maria, executive director of the APEC Secretariat, told Nikkei Asia in a recent interview. "We spend the majority of our time on things we can do together, as opposed to what's dividing us."

