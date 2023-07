TOKYO -- As Japan's short-staffed hotel industry struggles to accommodate a post-COVID resurgence in foreign tourists, Airbnb co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Nathan Blecharczyk sees private vacation rentals as a solution.

Airbnb, which operates a platform to match travelers with hosts offering lodgings, uses an artificial intelligence-based program to recommend rentals. Private rentals are effective in solving issues such as a worker shortage, Blecharczyk said.