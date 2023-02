TOKYO -- Albania's prime minister sees no economic benefits from what is left of China's "17+1" economic cooperation bloc with Eastern European nations, although he plans to remain in the grouping as a channel for dialogue with Beijing.

Speaking with Nikkei Asia in Tokyo on Wednesday, Edi Rama said the framework, which China values as a cornerstone of its Belt and Road Initiative influence, has not been beneficial. "In terms of economic impact, I would say zero," he said.