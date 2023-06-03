ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Anti-Putin faction behind Moscow drones: Zelenskyy adviser

Podolyak says armed uprising in Russia becoming more likely

: A sign prohibiting unmanned aerial vehicles flying over the area is on display near the Kremlin in central Moscow.   © Reuters
TAKAYUKI TANAKA, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

VIENNA -- The drones that attacked luxury apartments in Moscow on Tuesday were launched by armed anti-Kremlin forces in Russia, a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Nikkei in an interview.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the presidential office, denied that Ukraine was involved in the attacks during an online interview Thursday from his office in Kyiv. When asked if an armed insurgent group was behind the attacks, Podolyak said the assumption was "absolutely right."

