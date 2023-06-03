Anti-Putin faction behind Moscow drones: Zelenskyy adviser

VIENNA -- The drones that attacked luxury apartments in Moscow on Tuesday were launched by armed anti-Kremlin forces in Russia, a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Nikkei in an interview.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the presidential office, denied that Ukraine was involved in the attacks during an online interview Thursday from his office in Kyiv. When asked if an armed insurgent group was behind the attacks, Podolyak said the assumption was "absolutely right."