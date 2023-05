NEW YORK -- A world left fragmented by tensions between the U.S. and China could pose "significant" economic consequences for Asia, senior International Monetary Fund official Krishna Srinivasan warned during a recent interview with Nikkei.

"Increased trade tensions will result in economic losses not just for China and the U.S., but for Asia as a whole, given the region is highly integrated into global supply chains," said Srinivasan, who directs the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.