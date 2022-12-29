ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Asian ties can fuel growth amid Ukraine, China risks: ADB economist

Albert Park says region still has 'strong commitment to openness and integration'

A medical worker provides instructions at a mobile fever clinic in Huaian, China, on Dec. 25. The country's COVID-19 management is a key factor for Asia's economic outlook.   © Reuters
KENTARO IWAMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

TOKYO -- The Ukraine war and China's COVID-19 management are the biggest headwinds for Asia in the coming year, the Asian Development Bank's chief economist said in a recent interview while stressing that the region's appetite for economic integration can still be a "powerful force" for future growth.

"If you are in Asia, and talking to leaders, there is a pretty strong commitment to openness and integration, and trying to restore normal trade relations based on multilateral frameworks," Albert Park told Nikkei Asia in Tokyo, as U.S.-China tensions and sanctions on Russia strain global trade links.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close