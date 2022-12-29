Asian ties can fuel growth amid Ukraine, China risks: ADB economist

TOKYO -- The Ukraine war and China's COVID-19 management are the biggest headwinds for Asia in the coming year, the Asian Development Bank's chief economist said in a recent interview while stressing that the region's appetite for economic integration can still be a "powerful force" for future growth.

"If you are in Asia, and talking to leaders, there is a pretty strong commitment to openness and integration, and trying to restore normal trade relations based on multilateral frameworks," Albert Park told Nikkei Asia in Tokyo, as U.S.-China tensions and sanctions on Russia strain global trade links.