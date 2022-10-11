Australia sees 'no prospect' of China being accepted into CPTPP

TOKYO -- Australia's trade minister remains concerned about China's application to join one of the world's biggest multilateral free trade agreements due to festering disputes between the two countries, though he said Canberra is open to bilateral talks with Beijing toward resolving their issues.

China applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) -- an 11-member economic bloc -- in September 2021. Participation requires the support of all member states, including Australia.