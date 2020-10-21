ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Interview

Azerbaijan's president calls on Armenia to return land for peace

Aliyev says cease-fire in month of deadly Nagorno-Karabakh clashes has 'failed'

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke in an interview with Nikkei in Baku on Oct. 21.
SINAN TAVSAN and MOMOKO KIDERA, Nikkei staff writers | Russia & Caucasus

BAKU -- Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday said a cease-fire in the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh has failed and Armenia should promise to return occupied territory so peace negotiations can begin.

"The second attempt to achieve a cease-fire failed because two minutes after the cease-fire started they violated it and attacked peaceful cities," Aliyev told Nikkei in an exclusive interview. "They violated the cease-fire and it cannot be achieved unilaterally."

Two cease-fires brokered by Russia have so far failed to stop the latest fighting as both sides accuse each other of breaching the agreement.

The monthlong clashes in and around the ethnic Armenian enclave have already claimed more than 850 lives at least. Azerbaijan's army has been advancing on several fronts since clashes broke out at the end of September.

Nagorno-Karabakh is an internationally recognized part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since war between the two countries ended in 1994. The region accounts for about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory. The breakaway region declared independence, which is not internationally recognized, including by Armenia.

A still image from a video released on Oct. 20 by Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry shows what is said to be Azeri artillery carrying out strikes against Armenian Armed Forces in fighting over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.   © Reuters

Aliyev insisted that Armenia must express its intention to return Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding areas in exchange for peace. "They must make a strong commitment that they will liberate these territories," he said. "Of course, we can talk about timing."

The latest fighting comes as Azerbaijan has increased its oil and gas exports through multiple pipelines over the past two decades, but Aliyev said they are secure. "Our pipelines in our territory are duly protected," he said.

Regarding the role of Azerbaijan's close ally Turkey, Aliyev said the country "plays an important role not only in our region but also in the broader region and in the world. It is a reality."

International media reported that mercenaries from Syria have been fighting in the conflict, but Aliyev flatly denied it as "not true." But he added: "We cannot exclude Azerbaijani-origin people from other countries. But it's not the way how it's presented like 'Azerbaijan is inviting terrorists in order to fight.' This is false information."

