ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

BMW fuel cell SUV to enter mass production as soon as 2025: executive

Automaker eyes cooperation with Toyota beyond jointly developed iX5 Hydrogen

BMW's iX5 Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle. Fuel-cell technology is "particularly relevant for larger SUVs," sales chief Pieter Nota said. (Photo courtesy of BMW)
TATSUO MATSUURA and EIKI HAYASHI, Nikkei staff writers | Europe

TOKYO/FRANKFURT -- BMW will start mass-producing and selling fuel cell vehicles developed jointly with Toyota Motor as early as 2025, sales chief Pieter Nota told Nikkei, outlining the German automaker's push into greener cars amid increasingly strict environmental regulations in Europe.

BMW unveiled the fuel cell iX5 Hydrogen concept car at the International Motor Show Germany in September 2021. Small-scale production of the sport utility vehicle will begin before the end of 2022, the company had previously announced.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close