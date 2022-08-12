BMW fuel cell SUV to enter mass production as soon as 2025: executive

TOKYO/FRANKFURT -- BMW will start mass-producing and selling fuel cell vehicles developed jointly with Toyota Motor as early as 2025, sales chief Pieter Nota told Nikkei, outlining the German automaker's push into greener cars amid increasingly strict environmental regulations in Europe.

BMW unveiled the fuel cell iX5 Hydrogen concept car at the International Motor Show Germany in September 2021. Small-scale production of the sport utility vehicle will begin before the end of 2022, the company had previously announced.