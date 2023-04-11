BOJ 2% inflation goal 'reasonable' for Ueda to keep: ex-N.Y. Fed chief

NEW YORK -- As new Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda takes the reins from predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda, a former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York argues that he should stay the course on targeting sustained 2% inflation.

Though prices are now up more than 4% annually, Japan has experienced "no meaningful acceleration in wages in recent years despite a tight labor market," William Dudley told Nikkei, noting that such wage growth usually is necessary for stable inflation. "Now the BOJ is trying to confirm that the [current] inflation will lead to higher inflation expectations and higher wages."