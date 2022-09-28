ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Biden must convince Xi to drop support of Russia: Obama official

Powers must work together on pressing issues, says ex-senior diplomat Hormats

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House on November 15, 2021.   © Reuters
MASAHIRO OKOSHI, Nikkei Washington bureau chief | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- As U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping move toward a possible first face-to-face meeting in November amid simmering Taiwan tensions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, former Obama administration diplomat Robert Hormats says the two leaders should identify a few key areas where they can cooperate -- such as the global economy and climate change.

Hormats, who served as an undersecretary of state, also told Nikkei that scrapping tariffs on Chinese imports will do little to lower inflation in the U.S.

