Biden must convince Xi to drop support of Russia: Obama official

WASHINGTON -- As U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping move toward a possible first face-to-face meeting in November amid simmering Taiwan tensions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, former Obama administration diplomat Robert Hormats says the two leaders should identify a few key areas where they can cooperate -- such as the global economy and climate change.

Hormats, who served as an undersecretary of state, also told Nikkei that scrapping tariffs on Chinese imports will do little to lower inflation in the U.S.