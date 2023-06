NEW YORK -- Investor capital is migrating from Chinese stocks to Japanese equities, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink told Nikkei in a recent interview, amid concern about China's sluggish recovery and dimming long-term growth prospects.

"We are seeing some international investors selling China," Fink said. "They are de-emphasizing China because they're worried about China's economy, and they're investing in Japan as they want to continue with their Asian exposure."