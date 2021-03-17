Blinken stresses need for US-Japan alliance as China rises

TOKYO -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of democracy and the U.S.-Japan alliance as China increasingly flexes its political and diplomatic muscle across the Indo-Pacific region.

"The United States and Japan, two of the world's leading democracies, actually stand up together for democratic values and show the world that democracy is in fact the best path forward." Blinken told Nikkei Asia and other Japanese media on Wednesday in an online roundtable.

"Democracy is under challenge and under threat in ways that it hasn't been before, certainly not in recent years, particularly from autocratic countries on the rise," Blinken said. "I think we have a real premium on demonstrating to people that democracy can deliver for them and make a real difference in their lives."

The group interview came a day after Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met Japanese counterparts Toshimitsu Motegi and Nobuo Kishi in "two-plus-two" talks in Tokyo.

The visit by the two secretaries, their first joint foreign trip since President Joe Biden's administration took office in January, shows the U.S. is keen to demonstrate its commitment to the Indo-Pacific region as China steps up its maritime expansion. The pair will visit Seoul later Wednesday for talks with South Korean counterparts.

In a statement released after Tuesday's meeting, the four ministers said that China's behavior, "where inconsistent with the existing international order, presents political, economic, military and technological challenges."

They discussed the U.S.'s "unwavering commitment" to the defense of Japan under Article V of the allies' security treaty, "which includes the Senkaku Islands." The statement referred to the treaty article that stipulates the U.S. is obliged to defend Japan should its territories come under attack.

Signaling the repeated incursions by Chinese government vessels near the Senkaku Islands, known in Chinese as Diaoyu, the allies announced their opposition to Beijing's new law that recognizes the Chinese coast guard as a quasi-military organization and allows it to fire at foreign ships.

Beijing's upgrade of its coast guard was described in the statement as one of the "recent disruptive developments in the region."