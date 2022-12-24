ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Brunei to keep supplying LNG to 'trusted Japanese customers': minister

ASEAN member will 'expedite' CPTPP ratification to help diversify economy

Brunei's Second Finance and Economy Minister Amin Liew Abdullah spoke with Nikkei about LNG exports and regional trade agreements. (Photo by Takashi Nakano)
TAKASHI NAKANO, Nikkei staff writer | Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN -- Brunei intends to maintain a steady supply of liquefied natural gas to Japan, Second Finance and Economy Minister Amin Liew Abdullah told Nikkei, expressing hopes for new contracts with its top export market amid a growing focus on energy security.

Amin also stressed that the Southeast Asian country, the only member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership that has yet to ratify it, aims to expedite the process to complete it "as soon as possible."

