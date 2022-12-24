Brunei to keep supplying LNG to 'trusted Japanese customers': minister

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN -- Brunei intends to maintain a steady supply of liquefied natural gas to Japan, Second Finance and Economy Minister Amin Liew Abdullah told Nikkei, expressing hopes for new contracts with its top export market amid a growing focus on energy security.

Amin also stressed that the Southeast Asian country, the only member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership that has yet to ratify it, aims to expedite the process to complete it "as soon as possible."