Buttigieg seeks closer Asian supply chain ties for EV batteries

TOKYO -- Japan and Southeast Asian trading partners offer a "strong opportunity" for the U.S. to bolster international supply chains through production cooperation, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Nikkei in an exclusive interview Friday.

Speaking on a shinkansen bullet train between Tokyo and Nagoya while in Japan to meet with his Group of Seven counterparts, Buttigieg stressed "doing more to engage countries that share our values," citing areas such as electric-vehicle batteries and medical equipment.