TOKYO -- Fossil fuels will remain a necessary resource as the world accelerates its transition to cleaner energy, the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Japan said three months before his country hosts the COP28 climate summit.

"We cannot just remove [fossil fuels] because the demand will not just vanish," Shihab Alfaheem told Nikkei Asia in a recent interview. "At the end of the day, you need to keep the air conditioning working, the lights working. We have to be realistic."