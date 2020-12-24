COVID pushes 7-Eleven to take on Walmart online, president says

TOKYO -- Seven & i Holdings will go beyond "close and convenient" stores and increase its focus on online sales to compete with Walmart, its president told Nikkei Asia, a challenge for the retailer that has made a success of satisfying customers' on-the-spot shopping demands.

"What got us here won't get us there," said Ryuichi Isaka, president of Seven and i holdings, of the group's delivery aims. He said the company must offer something more than can be provided by its brick-and-mortar stores.

7-Eleven dominates Japan's convenience store sector. It operates more than 21,000 convenience stores across the country, generating 5 trillion yen ($48 billion) in annual sales, compared to its rivals Lawson (14,444 stores) and FamilyMart (16,656 stores) generating 2.5 trillion yen and 517 billion yen, respectively.

In its relatively small spaces -- 200 sq. meters or less -- the group's convenience stores offer a wide range of products, from magazines to alcohol and cup noodles to neckties. Offering ATM services and copy machines that can issue tax certificates or other official documents, convenience stores have become an indispensable piece of infrastructure for many Japanese.

Proximity to customers so that they can frequently stop by had been key for the convenience store business. But consumers' behavior is rapidly changing amid the coronavirus pandemic, and may never return to what it used to be. Isaka is now trying to encourage consumers to buy more online, which could potentially change its conventional business model.

Seven & i Group President and Representative Director Ryuichi Isaka speaks to Nikkei Asia at the company's headquarters in Tokyo. (Photo by Kosuke Imamura)

"What we are considering now is to build up a system [in which] consumers can choose where and how they pick up merchandise they bought online," said Isaka. He envisions a centralized management of the affiliated businesses' delivery logistics, to grasp better how many orders they have in one area and ultimately to introduce dynamic pricing that can offer reduced delivery prices when demand is low.

There are three ways that customers can receive their merchandise: via home delivery; collection at a 7-Eleven store; or pick-up from a locker installed outside. For home delivery, the company is considering introducing a joint system delivering merchandise from different stores -- such as 7-Eleven, restaurant chain Denny's, and supermarket chain York -- owned by Seven & i Holdings. "If this develops, we can deliver perishable foods [from a supermarket] and merchandise from 7-Eleven to our consumers," said Isaka.

The group's U.S.-based rival Walmart has already accelerated digitization. "Walmart is promoting 'Buy online and pick-up in a Walmart store.' I envision taking similar measures, like, 'Buy online and pick up at 7-Eleven,'" Isaka said. On top of that, Isaka said the group was now considering installing lockers even closer to consumers, such as in offices and apartment buildings. "We are running a trial of installing a locker in a nursery and we'll see how things go," said Isaka.

But challenges remain as digitalization and the growth of delivery pose a threat to the conventional convenience model. Mike Allen, an analyst at Jefferies Japan, said it would be difficult for convenience stores to succeed online.

What consumers buy at convenience stores is "the stuff you don't really think about until you buy," said Allen. Food accounts for 70% of all 7-Eleven sales, and they are often consumed right away. It was a very different sort of consumption, he said, because e-commerce was all about planned purchases.

7-Eleven has developed by adapting its business to changing societal needs, such as an increase in dual-income households and growing numbers of senior citizens. But the convenience store business in general has reached a tipping point, with the number of all physical stores starting to decline for the first time in 2019.

The emergence of Amazon and other major e-commerce groups has put convenience stores, which require customers to come to them, to the test. "You cannot change if you stick to what was successful in the past," said Isaka. "We should have the courage to shake off what we don't really need."

During the pandemic this year, Seven & i twice surprised its stakeholders -- by announcing the acquisition of U.S. convenience stores operator Speedway in August and by revealing in November its new target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The group's combined number of outlets in the U.S. after the Speedway acquisition comes to 14,000, cementing Seven & i's top position in the leading retail market. But Isaka thinks the company is still far from being a global retailer. "We have outlets only in 17 counties and regions, compared with McDonald's or Kentucky Fried Chicken that have outlets in more than 100 countries," said Isaka. "We want to enter new markets by leveraging our know-how in Japan and the U.S."

After the announcement of its 'Green Challenge 2050' aim to slash emissions to zero in 30 years, Isaka said he had received many positive words from the group's business partners worldwide, including Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group, which operates 7-Eleven stores in that country. "They told us they had been waiting for us to say, 'Let's tackle environmental issues together'," said Isaka.

"Climate change is an imminent issue for our business management," said Isaka. With the rising awareness about the environment, "I have a feeling that society will change at a terrific speed."