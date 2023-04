TOKYO -- The U.K. joined one of the world's biggest trading blocs encompassing Asia because the Indo-Pacific region plays a critical role in its post-Brexit strategy, according to Investment Minister Dominic Johnson.

The Indo-Pacific is "an important geostrategic focus for the United Kingdom," Johnson said to Nikkei in an interview Monday during a trip to Tokyo. "This is a cornerstone component of our strategy, which was why it's so important."