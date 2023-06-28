CPTPP won't make up for U.K.'s losses from Brexit: ex-Economist editor

LONDON -- The U.K.'s anticipated accession to an encompassing trans-Pacific economic agreement in July will provide an "imperceptibly small" boost economically and will not compensate for its exit from the European Union, said Bill Emmott, former editor-in-chief of The Economist, in a recent interview with Nikkei.

The move has greater implications politically, Emmott said. As the first non-founding member to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the U.K. set a "strong precedent" by accepting the pact's content as is, possibly making it more difficult for China to gain membership, he said.