Cambodia risks 'consequences' if China uses naval base

SINGAPORE -- Cambodia could face consequences if it allows China to use a naval base in the country, U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said in an interview with Nikkei, raising concerns over the Beijing-funded expansion of a naval base there.

"We don't think it's in [Cambodia's] interest over the long term," Chollet, who serves as an undersecretary-level policy adviser to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said on Saturday during a visit to Singapore.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held last Wednesday for the expansion of the Ream Naval Base in southwestern Cambodia. A senior U.S. defense official has said that part of the base will be reserved for the sole use of the Chinese military.

"I don't want to speculate on what we may or may not do," Chollet said. "We've just been very, very clear to our Cambodian friends the consequences we think, for them, of a Chinese military presence at this facility." He warned that it would hinder U.S. security cooperation with Cambodia.

President Joe Biden's administration has been concerned about the Chinese military's growing influence in the country for some time. The Commerce Department last December placed Cambodia on its arms embargo list and tightened screening of technology exports there. It essentially banned sales of sensitive items for military applications or users, out of concern such items could be diverted to China.

Chollet was skeptical of China's assertions that it would not be able to use the base itself, as Beijing previously broke its pledge not to militarize the South China Sea. "China's been very clear in both what it's been saying and what it's doing that it intends to build a global network of military facilities," he said.

Chollet stressed cooperation with U.S. partners in the region in its response to Beijing's efforts to gain effective control over the South China Sea, saying "the foundation of our effort has been to strengthen these partnerships and these alliances."

He referred to a speech Saturday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Indo-Pacific security. Austin "was very clear on the United States' commitment, the Biden administration's commitment, to stand by our partners in the region and to ensure that we are able to -- the United States, alongside our partners -- to operate in international waters," Chollet said.

Washington has been signaling its intentions to engage more with Southeast Asia under Biden than under previous President Donald Trump. Biden hosted leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the White House for the first time last month, and Austin followed his visit to Singapore with a trip to Thailand on Sunday and Monday.

Asked about the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Chollet expressed confidence that it will, "over time, provide significant economic benefits to members of ASEAN and others throughout the region."

"I think those economic benefits over time, particularly in these critical areas of clean energy, supply chains, digital transformation, there's a lot of opportunity for mutual benefits," he said.

On the deepening security cooperation between China and Russia, Chollet said he does not consider this development a new challenge to the Indo-Pacific.

"Russia is not going to be a very good partner for anyone right now, including China," he said, arguing that Moscow's pariah status in much of the world after the invasion of Ukraine creates a "challenge" for Beijing.