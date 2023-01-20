ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Canada can help cut reliance on China for critical metals: minister

Like-minded nations should work together on processing, Jonathan Wilkinson says

Rare-earth ore is displayed at Vital Metals in the Canadian city of Saskatoon during a recent visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.   © Reuters
TOMOYOSHI OSHIKIRI and TAMAYO MUTO, Nikkei staff writers | North America

TOKYO -- Canada can play a "big role" in reducing reliance on China for vital industrial metals, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday, as the U.S. and its allies seek to decouple their supply chains from Asia's largest economy.

Ottawa seeks to develop these resources and "also to look at processing those minerals in countries like Canada, in countries like Japan, countries like the United States, so that we're not quite so dependent on the processing that happens in China," Wilkinson told Nikkei in an interview here, explaining his country's new strategy on critical minerals.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close