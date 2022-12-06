ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Canada's IPEF bid has support from all members: trade minister

Ottawa sees Indo-Pacific framework as 'complementary' to strategy

Canada intends to boost energy exports to Japan and work with Tokyo on supply chain resiliency, Trade Minister Mary Ng told Nikkei in Tokyo on Dec. 5. (Photo by Tamayo Muto)
TOMOYOSHI OSHIKIRI, Nikkei staff writer | North America

TOKYO -- Canada's bid to join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework has the backing of all current members, the country's trade minister said Monday, expressing optimism about the prospects of participating in the U.S.-led regional partnership aimed at countering China.

"We've talked to all of the countries that are in the IPFF," Mary Ng, the trade minister, told Nikkei during a visit to Japan. Not just the U.S. and Japan "but all of the other countries are also positive of Canada joining as well."

