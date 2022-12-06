Canada's IPEF bid has support from all members: trade minister

TOKYO -- Canada's bid to join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework has the backing of all current members, the country's trade minister said Monday, expressing optimism about the prospects of participating in the U.S.-led regional partnership aimed at countering China.

"We've talked to all of the countries that are in the IPFF," Mary Ng, the trade minister, told Nikkei during a visit to Japan. Not just the U.S. and Japan "but all of the other countries are also positive of Canada joining as well."