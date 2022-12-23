ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Carl Pei's Nothing targets India with eye-catching smartphones

Head of company's India unit says it's focusing on software as well as design

Nothing's smartphone has a transparent back panel over LED strips that light up to signal incoming calls, notifications and charging status. (Photo courtesy of Nothing) 
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- Consumer electronics startup Nothing is banking on the radical design of its smartphone and the software in the product to help it gain a foothold in India, the world's No. 2 market for the devices, a senior official at the Alphabet-backed company told Nikkei Asia.

With a transparent back panel over LED strips that light up to signal incoming calls, notifications and charging status, the U.K.-based company's phone was a stark contrast to the droves of more mundane models for sale around the world when it launched in July. 

