Carl Pei's Nothing targets India with eye-catching smartphones

BENGALURU -- Consumer electronics startup Nothing is banking on the radical design of its smartphone and the software in the product to help it gain a foothold in India, the world's No. 2 market for the devices, a senior official at the Alphabet-backed company told Nikkei Asia.

With a transparent back panel over LED strips that light up to signal incoming calls, notifications and charging status, the U.K.-based company's phone was a stark contrast to the droves of more mundane models for sale around the world when it launched in July.