GUANGZHOU -- Honda Motor plans to sell 800,000 electric vehicles in China in 2030, the carmaker's regional operations chief told Nikkei, a feat that would represent a dramatic comeback in a highly competitive market.

A prototype of Honda's e:N electric vehicle is displayed at Auto Guangzhou in November 2021.

Automaker targets 800,000 units in 2030, up from 10,000 last year

China EV sales to 'make or break' Honda in next 5 years: executive

