China, U.S. appear to enter stage of thawing tensions: Daniel Russel

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to continue dialogue with each other to avoid confrontations when they met face to face Monday, the first in-person meeting by the leaders of the world's two largest economies in three years and five months.

Daniel Russel, who worked as assistant secretary of state for East Asia in the Obama administration, said in an interview with Nikkei that the meeting was a sign the nations appeared to be at a stage of easing tensions.