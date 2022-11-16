ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

China, U.S. appear to enter stage of thawing tensions: Daniel Russel

Xi shifts to dialogue after securing third term, says Obama-era diplomat

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden meet on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Nov. 14.    © Reuters
YUKIHIRO SAKAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | China

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to continue dialogue with each other to avoid confrontations when they met face to face Monday, the first in-person meeting by the leaders of the world's two largest economies in three years and five months.

Daniel Russel, who worked as assistant secretary of state for East Asia in the Obama administration, said in an interview with Nikkei that the meeting was a sign the nations appeared to be at a stage of easing tensions.

