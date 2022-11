TOKYO -- The U.S. is sending astronauts back to the moon. This time, it will go together with allies like Japan. So said the message from U.S. Ambassador to Tokyo Rahm Emanuel, on a day when the U.S. and Japan signed various agreements for space cooperation.

The agreements include sending one Japanese astronaut to Gateway, the new lunar-orbiting space station, and Japan providing lunar vehicles to NASA's Artemis 1 lunar exploration mission.