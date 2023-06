HAMBURG, Germany -- China "must do more" to restore plunging confidence among European companies navigating its post-pandemic recovery, the new head of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China told Nikkei Asia.

Jens Eskelund, who took up the presidency of the 1,800-member chamber in late May, said his first weeks in office have been marked by visits from government delegations on an apparent charm offensive to repair China's bruised reputation as a top investment destination.