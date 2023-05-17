ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

China not 'solely a military threat,' U.S. senator warns

Todd Young predicts G-7 leaders will unite to fight Beijing's economic coercion

The U.S. could consider imposing tariffs on China to counter the latter's attempts at economic coercion, U.S. Sen. Todd Young said.   © Reuters
RINTARO TOBITA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- Beijing's attempts at economic coercion will be among the topics covered in legislation proposed to boost U.S. competitiveness against China, prominent Republican Sen. Todd Young told Nikkei, predicting that the Group of Seven wealthy nations will also agree to address the issue at a leaders summit that begins Friday in Japan.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer this month announced plans to create the China Competition Bill 2.0, legislation that incorporates proposals made by his colleagues to discourage U.S. investment and technological transfers to China into one package.

Read Next

Latest On Interview

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close