China not 'solely a military threat,' U.S. senator warns

WASHINGTON -- Beijing's attempts at economic coercion will be among the topics covered in legislation proposed to boost U.S. competitiveness against China, prominent Republican Sen. Todd Young told Nikkei, predicting that the Group of Seven wealthy nations will also agree to address the issue at a leaders summit that begins Friday in Japan.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer this month announced plans to create the China Competition Bill 2.0, legislation that incorporates proposals made by his colleagues to discourage U.S. investment and technological transfers to China into one package.