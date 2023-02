WARSAW, Poland -- The U.S. has made little progress in establishing a dialogue with China over its nuclear capabilities, said Bonnie Jenkins, the U.S. undersecretary of state for international security and arms control, in a recent interview with Nikkei.

U.S. President Joe Biden proposed the dialogue to Chinese President Xi Jinping in a November 2021 virtual meeting. "We haven't yet gotten traction," Jenkins said Saturday during her visit to Germany for the Munich Security Conference.