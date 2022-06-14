China's military expansion is 'opaque': Australia defense minister

TOKYO -- China's rapid military buildup is the biggest in nearly eight decades and lacks transparency, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles warned Tuesday in an interview with Nikkei Asia.

"It is opaque," Marles said in Tokyo. It is "the biggest military buildup that we've seen since the end of the Second World War. We encourage China, but we encourage every country to be transparent so that reassurance can be provided to our neighbors," Marles said.

China is making aggressive comments on "reunification" with Taiwan, becoming more assertive in the South China Sea and increasing its clout in the Pacific islands. Marles called Beijing's signing of a security deal with the Solomon Islands in April a "concern."

"We appreciate that both China and the Solomon Islands indicate that they do not intend to build a Chinese military base in the Solomon Islands," said Marles. "But were there ever to be a base of that kind, that obviously changes the national security framework for Australia very significantly."

Marles on Sunday met his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, in Singapore, ending a two-year diplomatic freeze after the bilateral relationship dramatically soured under Australia's previous conservative government. Marles said that during the talks he raised issues including the Pacific and China's recent interception of an Australian military plane over the South China Sea.

"We feel that there is a door opened to gain back to a more constructive relationship with dialogue," said Marles. "The meeting began -- and importantly, ended -- with a desire on both our parts to push the Australian and Chinese bilateral relationship in a better place."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Honiara, Solomon Islands, on May 26. Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles has called a recent security deal between the two a "concern." © Reuters

In the face of growing Chinese influence in the Pacific, Australia aims to more aggressively tackle climate change and help nations in the region on the front line of global warming. "This is the issue which really dominates the way the Pacific thinks about the world, and it wants to know that the countries of the world are taking it seriously because their whole existence is at stake," Marles said.

Marles emphasized his government's commitment to the issue, while saying the previous government did "not play any kind of role in global leadership around climate change," and had "hopeless" policies on Australia's own emissions.

The new government aims to cut emissions by 43% by 2030 from 2005 levels, while the previous government's target was a 26% to 28% reduction over the same period.

Last month, Australia's new prime minister, Anthony Albanese, made his diplomatic debut soon after his inauguration at a Quad gathering in Tokyo, meeting his counterparts from the U.S., India and Japan.

"I think there's a whole lot of engagement that can occur across our economies, across the sharing of development of science and technology," said Marles, while adding that it is also important that the Quad nations "move at a pace which is comfortable for everyone" -- a reference to India, which has taken a cautious stance on China.

"We're talking about a country which does have security anxieties with China, but also has a huge economic engagement with China," said Marles. "How you reconcile those two things is a question that India is grappling with, just as Australia and Japan are."

Australia last year signed a trilateral security pact with the U.K. and the U.S. Under the AUKUS framework, the U.S. and the U.K. are helping Australia to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine capability.

Asked if AUKUS would welcome Japan's participation, Marles said "our minds are open to how AUKUS will evolve," adding that "right now, it's very new and our focus is on getting those arrangements down, and very much about trying to enable us to move down the path."

Marles also stressed that the new government is "committed" to spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense. "In real terms, that will actually see the absolute dollar expenditure on defense increase over the coming years," he said. "Our focus is going to be on delivering those capabilities."