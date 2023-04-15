China's new approach to Taiwan 'harder' to deal with: analyst

WASHINGTON -- Beijing responded to a meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy with a combination of a show of force and diplomatic maneuvers, making China a "sophisticated, harder" player to deal with, China expert Bonny Lin told Nikkei.

China is now "combining military with the softer, diplomatic tools, and using both to advance its interests and drive wedges," said Lin, a senior fellow for Asian security at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. She is also director of the China Power Project.