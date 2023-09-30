ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China strategic rival to U.S., not threat: East Timor's Ramos-Horta

Nobel Peace Prize laureate says international law essential for small country

Jose Ramos-Horta, the president of East Timor and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. (Photo by Dimas Ardian)
KOYA JIBIKI, Nikkei staff writer | Southeast Asia

DILI -- As tensions between the U.S. and China escalate, both sides should seek opportunities for dialogue and, if possible, partnership, even as strategic rivals, said Jose Ramos-Horta, the president of East Timor, in an interview with Nikkei.

Emerging and developing countries -- referred to collectively as the Global South -- are receiving increasing attention. But the Nobel Peace Prize laureate emphasized that the concept of the Global South is primarily a geographic one, with little meaning beyond that.

