China strategic rival to U.S., not threat: East Timor's Ramos-Horta

DILI -- As tensions between the U.S. and China escalate, both sides should seek opportunities for dialogue and, if possible, partnership, even as strategic rivals, said Jose Ramos-Horta, the president of East Timor, in an interview with Nikkei.

Emerging and developing countries -- referred to collectively as the Global South -- are receiving increasing attention. But the Nobel Peace Prize laureate emphasized that the concept of the Global South is primarily a geographic one, with little meaning beyond that.