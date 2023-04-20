China threat should be bigger U.S. priority than Ukraine: analyst

WASHINGTON -- Contending with China's preparations for war has a greater urgency for the U.S. and its Asian allies than helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia, former Pentagon official Elbridge Colby said in an interview.

Calls for scaling down American support for Ukraine have grown as the war has dragged on for more than a year, dividing Republicans and Democrats, as well as Republicans against themselves. 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis recently faced criticism after calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "territorial dispute" -- a comment he later qualified.