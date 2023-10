MARRAKECH, Morocco -- The World Bank will need to tackle global challenges like COVID-19 and climate change together with poverty reduction as those issues exacerbate economic woes, Senior Managing Director Axel van Trotsenburg says.

Van Trotsenburg spoke with Nikkei while visiting Marrakech for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. He discussed the World Bank's changing mission as its 80th anniversary approaches in 2024.