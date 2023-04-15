Communication a must if BOJ opts to change course: IMF official

WASHINGTON -- If new Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda makes any monetary policy changes, careful communication with markets will be key in order to mitigate ripple effects on markets, Tobias Adrian, director of the International Monetary Fund's monetary and capital markets department, told Nikkei.

The Global Financial Stability Report released by the IMF this week looked at the potential spillover effects if the BOJ changes its yield curve control framework. Japanese investors could respond by repatriating more money into domestic bonds, driving up yields in the U.S. and Europe and pulling capital out of emerging Asian markets.