TOKYO -- The global economy risks being turned into fragmented blocks weighed by slower growth, said IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, as some Western nations move to cut their dependence on China.

Last month, the Group of Seven rich industrialized nations wrapped up a summit in Japan with a pledge to diversify critical supply chains and de-risk, but not decouple, from the world's second-largest economy as tensions soar between China and the West.