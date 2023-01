NAGOYA -- With U.S.-China tensions and the coronavirus forcing the automotive sector to rethink supply chains, Toyota Motor supplier Denso sees big possibilities in its partnerships with Taiwanese chip companies.

The Japanese auto parts maker teamed up in 2022 with Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp. in manufacturing automotive power semiconductors. It also announced an investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s first plant in Japan, now under construction in Kumamoto prefecture.