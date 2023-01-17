Dollar-dominated global order is 'fading away': Ray Dalio

NEW YORK -- With the dollar losing clout and the world dividing into competing currency and economic blocs, American investor Ray Dalio said it will be countries less vulnerable to global conflict like those in Southeast Asia that prosper in coming years.

Dalio, who founded the $150 billion U.S. hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, said that the current world order is changing in ways more similar to the time leading up to and during World War II than the post-war period. "We are seeing each country's populism and nationalism growing in preparation for greater conflicts," he said.