SAMSUN, Turkey -- Armed drones will play a crucial role in all future conflicts, including a potential war in the Taiwan Strait, the head of Turkey's top armed drone manufacturer told Nikkei Asia.

In an interview on the sidelines of Teknofest, Turkey's largest aviation, aerospace and technology show, Baykar Technology CEO Haluk Bayraktar said those who do not harness the power of drones will be on the losing side of future conflicts.