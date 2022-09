SAMSUN, Turkey -- Armed drones will play a crucial role in all future conflicts, including a potential war in the Taiwan Strait, the head of Turkey's top armed drone manufacturer told Nikkei Asia.

Asked in an interview if armed drones can play a role at a potential conflict between China and Taiwan, Baykar Technology CEO Haluk Bayraktar said: "It is now out of question to have a war without drones" and those who do not harness the power of drones will be on the losing side of future conflicts.