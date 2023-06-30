EU, Malaysia, Indonesia create task force over deforestation rule

KUALA LUMPUR -- The European Union will establish a joint task force with Malaysia and Indonesia to support the implementation of the EU's new deforestation regulation, a rule that has sparked concerns among Southeast Asia's agricultural commodity exporters.

The EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which took effect Thursday, aims to halt the sale of palm oil, soy, coffee, cocoa, rubber, timber and beef in the EU market if these products originate from land deforested after 2020. Since its introduction last year, the EUDR has become a sore point between the EU and both Malaysia and Indonesia, with the Southeast Asian countries arguing the regulation discriminates against their palm oil industries.