Interview

Erdogan rival Kilicdaroglu vows to restore trust in Turkey

Candidate promises to normalize economic policy, pursue 'balanced' foreign policy

Turkish presidential candidate and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu speaks at a rally in the central Anatolian city of Nigde on May 4.    © Republican People’s Party
SINAN TAVSAN and MOMOKO KIDERA, Nikkei staff writers | Turkey

ISTANBUL -- Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the biggest challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a written interview with Nikkei Asia, vowed to restore confidence in the government and "offer brand-new investment opportunities" to the outside world.

"We have seen the appetite," of global investors in Turkey, said the 74-year-old Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate of the six opposition parties that make up the Nation Alliance. "The problem is that these investors have lost confidence in the government in Turkey," he said, pointing to Erdogan's unorthodox economic policies.

